SINGAPORE Oct 3 Indonesia's taxi operator Blue
Bird plans to raise $307 million in an initial public offering
that would be the country's biggest public listing this year,
IFR reported on Friday.
The final amount raised was fixed at $307 million but Blue
Bird said it plans to sell between 397.9 million and 513.9
million new shares in the offering, with the final number
dependent on investor demand.
The shares could be priced at between 7,200 rupiah and 9,300
rupiah (60-76 US cents) each, the company said in a term sheet
seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Blue Bird aims to list on the Jakarta stock exchange on Nov.
3. Credit Suisse, local broker Danareksa and UBS
are the joint global co-ordinators and joint
bookrunners.
(1 US dollar = 12,153.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Miral Fahmy)