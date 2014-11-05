UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
JAKARTA Nov 5 Shares of Indonesia's largest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird Tbk, rose more than 20 percent on its trading debut on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The shares traded as high as 8,175 rupiah ($0.6765) per share in early trading, well above their initial public offering price of 6,500 rupiah.
The company raised about $200 million, lower than an earlier projection of $307 million. (1 US dollar = 12,085 rupiah) (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders