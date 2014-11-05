JAKARTA Nov 5 Shares of Indonesia's largest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird Tbk, rose more than 20 percent on its trading debut on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The shares traded as high as 8,175 rupiah ($0.6765) per share in early trading, well above their initial public offering price of 6,500 rupiah.

The company raised about $200 million, lower than an earlier projection of $307 million. (1 US dollar = 12,085 rupiah) (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Paul Tait)