Polish insurer PZU fires CEO
WARSAW, March 22 Polish insurance company PZU said on Wednesday that its supervisory board had dismissed its chief executive, Michal Krupinski.
Dec 18 Blue Cap AG :
* Takes over 80 pct stake in nokra Optische Prueftechnik Und Automation GmbH
* Increased capital to 3.62 million euros ($4.45 million) by issuing 60,000 new shares to finance acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 22 Generali has asked advisory bank Rothschild to find a new owner for its subsidiaries in Colombia, Ecuador and Panama, sources told Reuters, as Italy's biggest insurer seeks to leave markets where it lacks scale.
TORONTO, March 22 Canadian miner Royal Nickel Corp is teaming up with private equity firm Waterton Global Resource Management to buy, develop and operate undervalued nickel assets, the companies said on Wednesday.