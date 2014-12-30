Dec 30Blue Vision A/S :
* Said on Monday had entered into an agreement with Portinho
ApS on purchase of shares of nominal value of 15,000 euros
($18,191), corresponding to 30 pct of share capital in Portinho
- Investimentos e Projectos Imobiliários, S.A., Madeira,
Portugal (Portinho S.A.)
* Said had also agreed with the remaining shareholders in
Portinho S.A. to subscribe for additional shares of a nominal
value of 2.8 mln euros in Portinho S.A. in connection with share
capital increase in Portinho S.A. of 3.5 mln euros
* Said share capital increase in Portinho S.A. takes place
through conversion of debt
* Said following the transactions Blue Vision's holding in
Portinho S.A. would reach 79.3 pct
* Portinho S.A. owns and develops a land property of 31,123
square meters on Madeira in Portugal with a planning permission
for construction of a 5-star hotel with 159 rooms on and 148
apartments for sale and rent
* Said would carry out a private placement of new shares
with payment in kind of a nominal value of 49.6 million Danish
crowns ($8.09 million) directed towards Portinho ApS
* Said would additionally carry out share capital increase
of nominal value of 47.8 million Danish crowns through
conversion of debt
* Said all shares to be issued in connection with conversion
of shares would be subscribed for by Jeanette Gyldstoff Borg
* Said following share capital increase through private
placement and conversion of debt the company would still be
controlled by Haab Investment Ltd., the owner of Portinho ApS,
and Baltic Investment Group ApS, that together own 48 pct of
shares in Blue Vision
