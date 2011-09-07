HELSINKI, Sept 7 Pilots at Scandinavian Airlines' Finnish unit Blue1 started a seven-hour strike Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) to protest against the firm's plan to make a third of pilots redundant.

"Staff at the airline feels like management has betrayed its promise," Blue1 pilots' association said in a statement.

The pilots will return to their jobs at 12 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Blue1 spokesman Tom Christides told public broadcaster YLE that so far three flights had been cancelled, but noted further cancellations were possible.

In June, the firm said it would close routes, slash jobs and phase out five aircraft to cut losses amid falling ticket prices and fierce competition. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)