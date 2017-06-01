June 1 Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has filed for an initial public offering.

The company said it would list its class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN".

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays are among underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)