UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 1 Blue Apron Holdings Inc, the biggest U.S. meal kit company, has filed for an initial public offering.
The company said it would list its class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "APRN".
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays are among underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts