Jan 6 BlueBay Asset Management LLP, a fixed income asset management firm, appointed Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan a sales director.

Wentrup-Estupinan joins from Strategic Investments Group, a boutique alternative investments advisory firm.

In her new role, she will support the growth of BlueBay's alternatives business, BlueBay said in a statement. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)