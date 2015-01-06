UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Jan 6 BlueBay Asset Management LLP, a fixed income asset management firm, appointed Katherine Wentrup-Estupinan a sales director.
Wentrup-Estupinan joins from Strategic Investments Group, a boutique alternative investments advisory firm.
In her new role, she will support the growth of BlueBay's alternatives business, BlueBay said in a statement. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February