France to hold U.S. roadshows to attract business to Paris post-Brexit
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
(Corrects to BlueBay from Bluebay in headline))
July 6 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Soumyanshu Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.
Based at BlueBay's headquarters in London, Bhattacharya, who was most recently a client portfolio manager in the emerging market debt team at the asset management division of JP Morgan Chase & Co, will particularly focus on emerging market sovereigns.
Earlier, he worked at Deutsche Bank AG in their debt capital markets origination team. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)
PARIS, March 30 Top French financiers will travel to the United States in May to try to attract U.S business to Paris following Britain's decision to quit the European Union.
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.