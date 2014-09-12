(Corrects to Pandora taking over the majority of Bluebell's Pandora-related assets in Japan, and not the majority of all of Bluebell's assets in Japan)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Danish jewelry chain Pandora has agreed to purchase the majority of French retailer Bluebell's Pandora-related assets in Japan in January 2015 for between 52 million and 156 million Danish crowns ($9-27 mln) depending on the realised revenue in 2019.

Pandora plans, through the cooperation, to accelerate store roll-out, enhance the retail focus and make significant marketing investments in the Japanese market, it said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.

(1 US dollar = 5.7553 Danish crown) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas)