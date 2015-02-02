Feb 2 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
designated BlueBird Bio Inc's blood disorder drug a
breakthrough therapy, speeding up the treatment's development
process.
The company's shares rose nearly 7 percent in premarket
trading.
Breakthrough therapy designation is based on initial trial
data and granted to drugs with the potential to treat serious
diseases better than existing therapies.
BlueBird's drug, LentiGlobin, aims to treat beta-thalassemia
- a disease that results in lower levels of hemoglobin in the
blood. The disease is caused by mutations in the human
beta-globin gene.
Low levels of hemoglobin cause thalassemia patients to
suffer from weakness, fatigue and other serious complications.
The therapy involves the insertion of a functional human
beta-globin gene into the patient's stem cells, which are then
retransplanted into the patient.
The treatment is currently in early-stage trials.
