Dec 9 Shares of drug developer bluebird bio Inc
shot up on Tuesday, after the company presented data
that showed a cure for beta-thalassemia is within reach,
prompting several brokerages to raise their price targets on the
stock.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company's stock jumped
about 72 percent to $84.00 in early trade.
One of the most common genetic blood disorders,
beta-thalassemia, is characterized by a reduction in hemoglobin,
and requires patients to take lifelong transfusions. If left
untreated, those affected often die in their forties.
Data presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting
on Monday showed that four beta-thalassemia patients
transplanted with bluebird's LentiGlobin product, including one
with the most severe form of the disease, were essentially
cured.
The therapy resulted in sufficient hemoglobin production to
reduce or eliminate the need for transfusion support, bluebird
said.
This data represents a "quantum leap" in the management of
this disorder by shifting from "life-long symptom management to
once-and-done cures," Roth Capital Partner's Debjit
Chattopadhyay said, raising his price target on the stock to $90
from $50.
LentiGlobin aims to treat beta-thalassemia and sickle cell
disease, another blood disorder, by inserting a gene into the
patient's own stem cells and then transplanting those modified
cells back through infusion.
LentiGlobin's results read-through favorably to the
sickle-cell indication, Piper Jaffray analysts said, raising
their target to $112 from $52.
"With 100,000 sickle patients in the United States and a
likely gene therapy price point upwards of $500,000, this is a
$50-100 billion U.S. opportunity alone."
Suntrust Robinson increased its target to $115 from $57,
while Wedbush Securities raised theirs to $94 from $51.
Meanwhile, luspatercept, being developed by Acceleron Pharma
Inc and Celgene Corp, was found to treat both
the anemia and complications of beta-thalassemia, such as iron
overload.
This mid-stage data "represents a potentially soft treatment
option for patients not willing to undergo the complex gene
therapy protocol," Chattopadhyay said.
Up to Monday's close, bluebird had risen more than 133 pct
this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)