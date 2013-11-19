JAKARTA Nov 19 Indonesia's biggest taxi operator PT Blue Bird is not wedded to an initial public offering and may turn to strategic investors among other options to raise funds for expansion, a senior company executive told Reuters.

A successful IPO by Blue Bird, which sources said could raise at least $250 million, would be a sign that investors had regained their appetite for Indonesian equities after recent volatility in global markets and high valuations spooked capital flows into Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Several stock offerings from Indonesia, such as PT Bank Muamalat, have been delayed or cut in size.

"IPO is one of several options. We have support from financial institutions. We have also seen interest from strategic investors," Noni Purnomo, president director of Blue Bird Group Holding, said in an interview.

"We're not in a rush to do an IPO. Our company is like a beautiful girl that is being courted by many suitors," she said, declining to give details about potential investors.

The taxi business generates more than half of the revenue of Blue Bird Group Holding, which is also involved in logistics, property and asset management.

The group may sell a stake of less than 20 percent in PT Blue Bird, said a person with knowledge of the issue who declined to be named as the discussions were confidential.

Blue Bird competes with taxi providers like PT Express Transindo Utama, Cipaganti Citra Graha and Gamya.

Purnomo said the company plans to boost its taxi fleet by more than 50 percent to 30,000 over the next few years. Blue Bird operates in 17 cities and aims to expand further in Java, Sulawesi and Sumatra.

"Indonesia has 270 million people and everyone needs transport. Even the taxi penetration rate in Jakarta is still a lot lower than places like Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangkok," said Purnomo.

The group is also planning to boost its logistics business, which currently contributes around 10 percent to overall revenue, Purnomo said without giving details.

"Logistics demand in Indonesia will continue rising due to the development of cities and healthy consumer trends. For us, logistics has tremendous growth potential," she said.

"Why does an orange from Medan cost more than an orange from China? Indonesia still has a lot of room for improvement in logistics," she added. Medan is the capital of Indonesia's North Sumatra province. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)