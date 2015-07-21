July 21 Pet food maker Blue Buffalo Pet Products
Inc priced its initial public offering of common stock
at $20 per share, valuing the company at about $3.92 billion.
The offering raised about $676.6 million after being priced
above the expected range of $16-$18 per share.
All 33.8 million shares in the IPO are being sold by
stockholders.
Blue Buffalo sells food for dogs and cats under brands such
as Blue Basics. The Wilton, Connecticut-based company also sells
cat litter and pet treats.
Blue Buffalo, which was founded in 2003 by current Chairman
William Bishop, says on its website that its pet food uses real
chicken, lamb or fish and no chicken or poultry by-product
meals, artificial preservatives, colors or flavors.
However Nestle SA's pet products company, Purina
PetCare Co, questioned these claims in a lawsuit filed last
year. (bit.ly/1j6tQh0)
Blue Buffalo is backed by private equity firm Invus Group,
which will have a 62 percent stake in the company after the IPO.
Blue Buffalo reported a 28 percent jump in revenue to $917.8
million for the year ended Dec. 31. Net income rose 30 percent
to about $102 million.
The company is expected to list under the symbol "BUFF" on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
JP Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley are among the underwriters to the IPO.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Simon Jennings)