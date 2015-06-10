(Add details)
June 10 Pet food maker Blue Buffalo Pet Products
Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $500
million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
Wilton, Connecticut-based Blue Buffalo, which is backed by
private equity firm Invus Group, makes healthy food for cats and
dogs.
The company's products include the Blue Basics brand for
pets with food sensitivities; the Wilderness brand that includes
more meat and the grain-free Freedom brand. Blue Buffalo also
sells cat litter, pet treats and stews.
Blue Buffalo, founded in 2003, said in the filing that it
has about 6 percent share of the $26 billion U.S. pet food
market. (1.usa.gov/1IFtJGT)
The company is looking to go public amid positive industry
trends like rising pet ownership and an increase in spending
among pet owners.
Pet food maker Freshpet Inc's stock has risen 22
percent since it went public last year.
Blue Buffalo had hired banks for an IPO, Reuters reported
last year, citing sources.
The company reported a 28 percent jump in revenue to $917.8
million for the year ended Dec. 31. Net income rose 30 percent
to about $102 million.
JP Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Morgan
Stanley are among the underwriters to the IPO.
All the shares in the offering will be sold by the selling
stockholders, the company said in the filing.
Blue Buffalo intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "BUFF".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Sriraj Kalluvila)