Sept 30 Blue Cap AG : * Says H1 revenues 37.3 million euros, slightly below the revenues for the

* Says H1 net income of 0.3 million euros * Says H1 EBIT of 1.5 million euros and EBITDA at 2.2 million euros * Sees for H2 increase in revenues and improved result