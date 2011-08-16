* Q1 rev $109.5 mln vs est $113.4 mln

Aug 16 Blue Coat Systems Inc posted worse-than-expected quarterly results hurt by lower product sales, and forecast second-quarter sales well below market estimates, sending its shares down 17 percent in extended trade.

The Sunnyvale, California-based Internet-monitoring gear maker forecast second-quarter sales of $103-$110 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $116 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which appointed Gregory Clark as its new chief executive, said first-quarter product sales were impacted by weakness in its U.S. federal vertical.

For the May-July quarter the company posted sales of $109.5 million, missing sales estimates of $113.4 million.

Product sales fell by more than a fifth to $58.6 million.

Excluding special items, it earned 18 cents a share, the company said.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 21 cents per share.

Blue Coat shares were down $2.93, or 17 percent, at $14.75 in extended trade. They closed at $17.68 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)