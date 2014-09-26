* Systematica to have $8.9 billion under management

* Business expected to launch in January (Adds details, quotes, industry background)

By Nishant Kumar and Freya Berry

LONDON, Sept 26 BlueCrest Capital Management will spin off its computer-driven hedge funds into a separate company to focus on its flagship products, just as the funds are recovering from a rough 2013.

The spin-off, Systematica Investments, will be led by BlueCrest's current head of so-called systematic trading, Leda Braga, starting with assets under management of $8.9 billion.

BlueCrest's BlueTrend fund, which uses complex computer models to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in markets, has seen outflows and been forced to cut fees after losing 11.5 percent last year. The fund has recovered this year to gain 9 percent.

The new company will have around 100 staff and manage the $8.3 billion BlueTrend fund as well as the BlueMatrix quantitative equity market neutral fund. The business is expected to launch in January next year.

"It is a matter of focus," Braga told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked about the separation.

"If we have just this business to focus (on), then we think we can be very efficient at growing it," she said.

Systematica will compete in a shrinking market for computer-driven hedge funds, which have seen investors flee after poor performances since 2011. Such funds as a group managed about $186.5 billion at the end of August, down from more than $200 billion last year, data from Eurekahedge showed.

BlueTrend, which now charges 75 basis points management and 20 percent performance fees to large institutional investors, has seen its assets fall by nearly a half from last year.

The Bluematrix fund, which charges the standard "2 and 20" hedge fund fees -- 2 percent management and 20 percent performance -- now manages about $2 billion and has gained about 7 percent so far this year.

Braga said the BlueTrend fund's investor base after redemptions is more stable now than it was at the beginning of the year and she was working towards a seamless transition of the fund into a new entity over the next year.

BlueCrest, one of Europe's biggest hedge funds with assets of $27 billion, will continue to be led by its founder Michael Platt and focus on flagship funds BlueCrest Capital International and AllBlue with combined assets of $17.8 billion.

The firm will retain a stake in Systematica. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Matt Scuffham and Mark Potter)