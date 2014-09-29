Sept 29 BlueCrest BlueTrend Ltd

* Notes announcement by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited ("bluecrest") of its intention to launch an independent firm, Systematica investments

* Launch of Systematica is expected in January 2015

* Subject to necessary approvals, Systematica will become investment manager of $8.3bn bluetrend programme

* Bluecrest will retain an economic interest in business and two organisations will continue to co-operate in areas of mutual benefit and where operating efficiencies can be achieved