Nov 3 Bluedon Information Security Technologies Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stakes in Guangzhou Hopewell Technology Co Ltd for 390 million yuan (63.76 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 130 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares have resumed trading on November 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ttRc3H; bit.ly/1rPXYNt

