May 9 Bluedon Information Security Technology :

* Says it to invest 6 million yuan in a Guangzhou-based IT company

* Says it to hold 60 percent stake in the Guangzhou-based IT company after investment

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yCeD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )