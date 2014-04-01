April 1 Blue Financial Services Ltd :

* Blue has been advised that second forensic investigation report is expected to be released during April 2014 where after company will update Blue shareholders

* Says in response to negative economic climate, lending operations of Blue SA were discontinued and business model was restructured

* Has taken decision to de-recognise controlling equity stake in blue micro finance bank by not consolidating blue nigeria into its group results and to instead reflect its shareholding as an investment

* As soon as board has certainty to findings and impact of forensic report and remaining matters , co will in a position to advise for release of February 2013 annual results and August 2013 interim results