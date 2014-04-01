Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
April 1 Blue Financial Services Ltd :
* Blue has been advised that second forensic investigation report is expected to be released during April 2014 where after company will update Blue shareholders
* Says in response to negative economic climate, lending operations of Blue SA were discontinued and business model was restructured
* Has taken decision to de-recognise controlling equity stake in blue micro finance bank by not consolidating blue nigeria into its group results and to instead reflect its shareholding as an investment
* As soon as board has certainty to findings and impact of forensic report and remaining matters , co will in a position to advise for release of February 2013 annual results and August 2013 interim results Johannesburg Newsroom; +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.