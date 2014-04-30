BRIEF-China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings-says FY profit RMB 966.9 mln
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
April 30 Blue Financial Services Ltd
* Ceased offering unsecured lending products during October 2013 in South Africa
* Effect of withdrawal of Blue South Africa's authorisation is that it may no longer collect insurance premiums due under credit life insurance and home owners insurance cover forming part of unsecured lending products sold to its customers
* Withdrawal of Blue South Africa authorisation does not affect overall business activities of Blue Financial Services Ltd nor business activities of its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Uber Technologies Inc plans to keep co-founder Travis Kalanick as chief executive following a series of damaging events at the ride services company, a member of its board said on Tuesday in a rare call with reporters.
* Board does not recommend payment of any final dividend for year ended 31 december 2016