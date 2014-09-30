Sept 30 Blue Financial Services Ltd :

* Assessing findings of report commissioned in May 2013

* Is currently engaging its auditors to agree time lines and resources to conclude 28 February 2013 results as a priority

* With regards to Feb 28 financial results, it should be noted that audit has already commenced and result is expected to be finalized in relative short space of time

* Once financial results are published, company will apply to JSE to recommence trading of blue securities