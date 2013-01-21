BRIEF-BDO Unibank says Lorna Tan resigned as CEO of BDO Hong Kong Branch
* Lorna Tan, senior vice president of BDO Unibank, submitted her resignation as chief executive of BDO Hong Kong Branch
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Blue Financial Services Ltd : * In talks with mayibuye group, which if successful, may have material effect
on share price * Says talks with mayibuye group pertain to proposed further recapitalisation
of Blue, to be concluded in Q1
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017

* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion