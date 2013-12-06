UPDATE 1-China's HNA Group would like to hike Deutsche Bank stake - sources
* Would like to raise stake, but needs to resolve issues -sources
JOHANNESBURG Dec 6 Blue Financial Services Ltd : * Bfs FY results for year ended 28 February 2013 and interim results
will only be released in the first quarter of 2014 * Will re-consider entering into negotiations once the results have been
released.
* Would like to raise stake, but needs to resolve issues -sources
LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has hired banks for a potential multi-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.
* Says unit signs housing renovation project with investment at about 687.5 million yuan ($99.44 million)