BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication to buy assets and business of cable radio and television network from Yantian District Radio and Television at 24.1 mln yuan
March 13 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd:
July 28 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to issue up to 1.4 billion yuan ($226.28 million) convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/WJopgc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1870 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 13 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd:
* Entered into a global partner programme agreement with Tata Communications
* Says its controlling shareholder used an accumulated 103.45 million shares, representing 15.05 percent of total issued share capital, as collateral