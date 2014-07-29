HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 20 at 4:36 P.M. EDT/2036 GMT
March 20 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 29 BlueFocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary H1 net profit up 119.3 percent y/y at 301.7 million yuan (48.82 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uCXz8j
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1800 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 20 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ENTEL) at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed ENTEL's National long-term rating at 'AA-(cl)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs and National Long-term rating remains Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1.8 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. A full list o
LONDON, March 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The hard-hitting documentary "I Am Jane Doe" is opening people's eyes to online child sex trafficking in the United States that until now they assumed only happened elsewhere, the filmmaker said at its British premiere on Monday.