Fitch Affirms Entel at 'BBB'; Outlook Remains Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. (ENTEL) at 'BBB'. Fitch has affirmed ENTEL's National long-term rating at 'AA-(cl)'. The Rating Outlook on the IDRs and National Long-term rating remains Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1.8 billion senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. A full list o