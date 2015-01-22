BRIEF-SFA Engineering signs contract worth 395.90 bln won
* Says it signed a 395.90 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Jan 22 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2014 net profit to rise by 55-70 percent y/y to 681-746 million yuan ($109.69-120.16 million)
