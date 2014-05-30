May 30 (Reuters) -

* Blue inc plc - intention to float - aim

* Blue inc- announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares and a placing of new and existing ordinary shares to institutional and professional investors

* Blue inc- company will apply for admission of its entire issued share capital to trading on aim under ticker symbol binc.

* Blue inc- cantor fitzgerald europe is acting as nominated advisor and broker to company.