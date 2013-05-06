May 6 Blueknight Energy Partners LP, a
midstream oil company controlled by global oil trader Vitol SA,
said it will form a joint venture with Silverado Pipeline LLC to
develop and reactivate a 200-mile (322 km) crude oil pipeline
between Longview and Houston.
"With existing production as well as the significant
development projected in the East Texas area, this pipeline will
provide a more efficient means of transporting crude oil to the
Gulf Coast," said Blueknight's Chief Executive Mark Hurley.
The project, which will include the activation of about 200
miles of the existing 10-inch and 12-inch pipelines presently
owned by Silverado, will be named Silver Eagle pipeline and is
expected to be in operation in about a year.
On Feb. 4, Blueknight bought a 30 percent stake in the Pecos
River Pipeline, a 70-mile (113-km) line connecting Pecos to
Crane, Texas, to send more local crude to the Gulf Coast.
Despite Longview becoming an active crude oil hub, it has
limited connectivity and capacity to reach the Houston market
and Blueknight will evaluate transporting the crude oil from the
pipeline, it said in a statement.
Blueknight Energy's shares closed at $8.61 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.