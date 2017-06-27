JOHANNESBURG, June 27 South African
telecommunications firm Blue Label Telecoms said on
Tuesday it would buy a mobile device supplier for 1.9 billion
rand ($148 million) to expand its existing business in that
field.
Blue Label, the largest distributor of pre-paid voice and
data airtime in South Africa, said it would buy shares in
unlisted 3G Mobile Proprietary Limited in two stages with its
subsidiary, The Prepaid Company Proprietary, initially acquiring
47.37 percent for 900 million rand followed by 52.63 percent to
be acquired for 1 billion rand.
Blue Label said 3G Mobile would be used to expand into the
financing and supply of mobile devices, handsets and allied
products to distribute into the low cost smartphone market.
"Both of these functions supplement Blue Label's strategic
objectives to provide value added services to both Cell C and
its own customer base. 3G Mobile provides the ideal platform to
consolidate Blue Label's low cost and certified pre-owned mobile
handset divisions into a consolidated group," the company said
in a statement.
South Africa's third largest mobile phone company, Cell C,
and its creditors agreed a deal where Blue Label would pay 5.5
billion rand for a 45 percent stake in the debt-laden mobile
firm.
The deal will give Blue Label a share of profits on a
product it distributes as well as a major stake in a company
facing a consumer backlash due to slow network speeds.
3G Mobile, which is one of Africa’s largest distributors,
and financiers, of mobile devices and handsets, operates in 8
African countries.
By 0758 GMT, shares in Blue Label were treading water at
15.15 rand following the announcement.
($1 = 12.8401 rand)
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Mark Potter)