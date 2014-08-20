Aug 20 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd :

* FY increase in gross profit of r78 million to r1,35 billion

* FY increase in EBITDA of 10% to r788 million

* FY increase in headline eps of 6% to 67,98 cents

* FY increase in dividend per share of 8% to 27 cents

