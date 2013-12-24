BRIEF-ASML announces partnership with Cadence
* ASML extends holistic patterning strategy with Cadence partnership
JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : * TPC has entered into agreement with RMCS' shareholders, namely Pharaoh Limited * Says purchase consideration is the sum of R306 588 511 * Says an additional amount not exceeding R32 141 276. * Says purchase consideration will be funded from TPC's existing cash resources * Deal should improve headline earnings per share by 4.89%
Feb 28 Microsoft Corp's Xbox division said on Tuesday it would launch a $9.99-per-month subscription service that will allow gamers to play over 100 Xbox One and "backward compatible" Xbox 360 videogames.
* FY net profit 1.50 billion baht versus 605.7 million baht