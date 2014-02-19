JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd : * Says H1 increase in gross profit by 10% to R710 million * Says increase in EBITDA by 16% to R431 million * Says increase in H1 headline earnings per share by 7% to 37,15 cents * Says cash flows from operating activities R742 million * Revenue in 6 months to November 30 falls to R9.079 billion