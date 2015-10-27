LONDON/FRANKFURT Oct 27 French billionaire
Vincent Bollore has hired banks to prepare for a Paris listing
of his West African train project in the first half of 2016,
three sources close to the process said, helping to cover
financing costs.
The West Africa rail loop, commonly known as Blueline, will
connect Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Niger, Benin, Togo and
Nigeria. The project was launched in 2013 and is expected to be
completed in the next eight years at an estimated cost of
between 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) and 2.5 billion euros.
At least four banks, Goldman Sachs, BNP Paribas
, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole
have been mandated to start work for a potential
listing, the sources said.
The banks declined to comment.
The initial public offering (IPO) could raise up to 500
million euros, a banker familiar with the project said.
Other sources, however, said it was too early to give a
precise figure as the details on how much cash will be raised
and what assets will be included in the listed company have yet
to be ironed out.
"We are looking at all possibilities to move forward to put
together the right financing. Until now we have always been
progressing on our own funds," said Eric Melet, chairman of
Bollore Africa Railways, a subsidiary of the Bollore Group
.
"In any case, we want to be in control and we will
definitely provide a significant part of the financing."
Bollore has a history of taking projects to market early in
their development. In 2013 he listed electric car battery
company Blue Solutions, with the main objective of
floating 10 percent of the business being to raise awareness
rather than money.
The Bollore group has been present in Africa for more than
50 years and has rail concessions in Cameroon through Camrail,
Ivory Coast through Sitarail and was recently awarded one in
Benin through Benirail. About 22 percent of last year's group
revenue came from African operations.
More than 70 percent of the rail loop's revenue is expected
to come from cargo, with the remainder derived from passenger
fares.
($1 = 0.9061 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by
David Goodman)