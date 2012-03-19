* Kanter replaces interim CEO Vijay Talwar
* Talwar appointed as co's general manager
MARCH 19 - Online diamond retailer Blue Nile named
retail industry veteran Harvey Kanter as its chief executive,
effective March 30, 2012.
Kanter replaces Vijay Talwar, who took the role on an
interim basis after former CEO Diane Irvine resigned last
November as the company struggled to pass rising diamond costs
to consumers.
Talwar has been appointed as Blue Nile's general manager and
will also lead its international business.
Kanter, who has more than 25 years of merchandising and
retail experience, was heading Moosejaw Mountaineering and
Backcountry Travel Inc, an outdoor apparel retailer, prior to
joining Blue Nile, the Seattle-based company said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)