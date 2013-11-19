(Adds details on fund closings, background)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Nov 19 Blue Rice Investment
Management, founded in 2009 by the former chief investment
officer for Korea Investment Corporation, Guan Ong, will return
capital by the end of 2013, he told Reuters on Tuesday, adding
to a growing list of fund closings in the region.
The shutdown is part of a shakeout in Asia where
smaller-sized hedge funds are increasingly throwing in the towel
as they struggle to attract money from risk-wary institutional
investors, casting a cloud over prospects of the $141 billion
industry in the region.
As many as 263 Asian hedge funds have closed since the start
of 2012, eclipsing the 262 launched during the period, according
to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge.
"The world is going to be a bit more volatile," Ong said.
"The way our funds are structured, we kind of feel that it's
better for us to return investors' (capital) when investors are
still up."
Singapore-based Blue Rice managed less than $100 million in
September in two fixed-income hedge funds, the BRIM Asian Short
Duration Fund and BRIM Asian Credit Fund, according to marketing
material obtained by Reuters.
"We have informed all our investors and we are in the
process of unwinding all our positions," Ong said.
Ong declined to disclose details on the performance of his
fund, but a letter sent to investors showed his BRIM Asian
Credit Fund was down 1.5 percent through end of September this
year, following a gain of 8.5 percent in 2012.
Ong worked for the Korean sovereign wealth fund between 2006
and 2009 and when asked about his next career move, he said he
was focused on unwinding the portfolio and it was too early to
talk about his plans.
(Editing by Matt Driskill)