SYDNEY Dec 9 Australia's largest
steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, said on Friday it had
applied for A$100 million ($102 million)in government funds to
help offset the impact of new carbon taxes due to come into
effect next year.
The Steel Transformation Plan (STP) was set up as part of
controversial carbon laws which will force around 500 big
polluting companies to pay for carbon emissions through a A$23
($23.75) per tonne carbon tax from July 2012.
"The Company will apply for the early advance of $100
million of payments allocated to it under the STP," BlueScope's
Managing Director and CEO, Paul O'Malley said.
"The STP advance, together with the company's capital
raising, potential asset realisation opportunities, and the
restructuring of our Australian operations which is now well
advanced, will all help accelerate our return to profitability
and growth."
BlueScope raised around A$338 million last month to shore
up finances amid rising costs and weakening sales.
($1 = 0.9792 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast)