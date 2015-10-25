SYDNEY Oct 26 Australia's biggest steelmaker,
Bluescope Steel, on Monday said it would keep its
flagship Port Kembla steelworks open after persuading the
government to defer A$60 million ($43 million) in payroll tax.
While trimming operations in Australia, Bluescope also said
it had agreed to buy out joint venture partner Cargill's
50-percent share of the North Star mill in the United
States for $720 million giving it full ownership of the Ohio
site.
Bluescope, which has already cut labour costs by $60 million
by eliminating 500 job cuts, or 10 percent of its Australian
workforce, and freezing wages, said the tax agreement with the
New South Wales state government was crucial to keeping the Port
Kembla plant open.
The changes drove Bluescope shares 12 percent higher in
early trading to A$4.55, outpacing more modest gains in the
broader market
Low steel prices and weaker demand in Asian export markets
due to overcapacity have forced Australian steel companies to
cut costs to survive.
Earlier this month, Arrium Ltd announced it would
cut A$100 million a year in costs at its Whyalla steelworks in
neighbouring South Australia state. Those cuts were in addition
to an overall reduction target of A$60 million announced in
August.
Before that Arrium reduced output from it iron ore business
by a third to 9 million tonnes to stem losses on higher cost
production.
In acquiring Cargill's stake in North Star, Bluescope
exercised its right of last refusal, matching an offer from an
unnamed third party, the company said.
"It is centrally located within a large scrap pool, operates
close to its core markets, has low conversion costs and benefits
from a highly motivated and focused workforce," it said.
Owing to the changes, Bluescope upgraded its first half
earnings outlook by about A$50 million, saying earnings before
interest and tax would be about 40 percent above the previous
six months.
($1 = 1.3856 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)