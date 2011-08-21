SYDNEY Aug 22 BlueScope Steel , Australia's largest steelmaker, plans to close one of its two blast furnaces and slash 1,000 jobs, it said on Monday, as it reported a net loss for the fiscal year Of A$1.05 billion ($1.096 billion) including writedowns.

Full-year earnings before one-offs swung to a loss of A$118 million, hurt by the high Australian dollar, high raw material prices and weak steel prices, from a profit of A$113 million a year ago.

That compared with estimates of a net loss before writedwons of A$89 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BlueScope shares have slumped 65 percent this year, making it the third-worst performer in the top 200 stocks. ($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)