SYDNEY, Aug 11 Australia's BlueScope Steel said on Thursday it expects to make 2011 financial year writedowns of around A$900 million ($919.9 million), given the challenges of a strong local dollar, high raw material costs and low prices.

The company said its business had overall performed in line with guidance after it said in May that its second-half earnings were expected to show a "small" net loss after tax.

BlueScope also said in a statement that it had not made a decision yet on a review into its domestic steel making production.

Credit Suisse said in a note this week it believed BlueScope would look to halve steel production by shutting down one of its blast furnaces at Port Kembla and the Western Port hot strip mill.

If it did not do that, its loss in its 2012 financial year would be worse than in 2011, the note said.

The company is due to release its 2011 financial results on August 22. ($1 = 0.978 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Smith)