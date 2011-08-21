* To close half of its steel-making capacity, stop exports

* Says will boost future earnings

* Reports A$118 mln loss, excluding writedowns (Adds details)

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE, Aug 22 BlueScope Steel , Australia's largest steelmaker, unveiled plans on Monday to close one of its two blast furnaces and slash 1,000 jobs as surging costs and a strong local currency dragged the business into a $1.1 billion annual loss.

It also called a halt to steel exports, as predicted by analysts, after struggling with a strong Australian dollar, high iron ore and coal costs and cheap steel prices. BlueScope said it would refocus on the domestic market to boost earnings.

"We are experiencing significant economic challenges and structural change in the global steel industry," BlueScope chairman Graham Kraehe said in a statement.

The company said the decision was not due to the government's planned carbon tax, under which BlueScope will be compensated for the costs of the tax.

"The restructure will better position us for profit and growth in Australia and allow us to grow our presence in building construction markets....We will also focus on growth opportunities, particularly in Asia," said Managing Director Paul O'Malley.

The company plans to shut down a blast furnace at Port Kembla in New South Wales, cutting production to 2.6 million tonnes a year and closing its Western Port hot strip mill in Victoria.

It will cut 1,000 job from a workforce of 9,000.

It reported a net loss of A$1.05 billion ($1.1 billion), including writedowns, for the year ended June. The loss does not include any restructuring charges from the Monday's announcements, to be taken in the current fiscal year.

Earnings before one-off costs swung to a loss of A$118 million 2010/11, from a profit of A$113 million a year ago. That compared with estimates of a net loss before writedwons of A$89 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

BlueScope said it expected to report a small underlying net loss in 2012, excluding the restructuring costs.

BlueScope shares have slumped 65 percent this year, making it the third-worst performer in the top 200 stocks. ($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Additional reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)