SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's Bluescope Steel said on Thursday it expects to make 2011 financial year writedowns of around A$900 million ($919.9 million), given challenges of a strong local dollar, high raw material costs and low prices.

The company said its business had overall performed in line with guidance after it said in May that its second-half earnings were expected to show a small net loss after tax. ($1 = 0.978 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Michael Smith)