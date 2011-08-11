UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
SYDNEY Aug 11 Australia's Bluescope Steel said on Thursday it expects to make 2011 financial year writedowns of around A$900 million ($919.9 million), given challenges of a strong local dollar, high raw material costs and low prices.
The company said its business had overall performed in line with guidance after it said in May that its second-half earnings were expected to show a small net loss after tax. ($1 = 0.978 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Ed Davies; editing by Michael Smith)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors