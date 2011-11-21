MELBOURNE Nov 22 Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, on Tuesday announced a A$600 million capital raising, at A$0.40 per share, or a 34 percent discount to the closing share price on Monday.

The fully underwritten, 4-for-5 entitlement offer will strengthen the balance sheet and proceeds will go to repaying debt, the company said.

Last week, Bluescope affirmed forecasts for a loss in the first half as it shuts down one of its two blast furnaces and slashed 1,000 jobs.

The shares have fallen by nearly half since July on worries about weak steel prices, a high Australian dollar and raw material prices, which have reduced profit margins. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)