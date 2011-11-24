MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia's largest
steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, said an institutional
offer raised around A$338 million ($327.4 million), as it shores
up finances amid rising costs and weakening sales.
Institutional shareholders took up more than 87 percent of
the new shares available, the company said on Thursday. The
remainder was cleared through a book build.
BlueScope, which makes flat steel products, announced the
heavily discounted A$600 million capital raising earlier this
week.
The proceeds would be used to repay debt, which has
ballooned to A$1.56 billion as at Oct. 31 from A$1.07 billion at
June 30 because of restructuring costs and capital spending.
The shares had fallen by nearly half since July on worries
about weak steel prices, a high Australian dollar and raw
material prices, which have reduced profit margins.
($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)