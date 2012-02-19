MELBOURNE Feb 20 BlueScope Steel, Australia's largest steelmaker, posted a net loss before one-off charges in line with market forecasts as demand weakened, but the company said the second-half loss should be smaller.

BlueScope said its first-half profit before restructuring charges and a government advance was A$76 million ($82 million).

That compared with market forecasts of a net loss before one-offs of A$74 million, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.

Including the restructuring charges, BlueScope's net loss was A$530 million. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)