UPDATE 1-First stab at acquisition by Australia's South32 hits competition hurdle
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)
MELBOURNE Feb 20 BlueScope Steel, Australia's largest steelmaker, posted a net loss before one-off charges in line with market forecasts as demand weakened, but the company said the second-half loss should be smaller.
BlueScope said its first-half profit before restructuring charges and a government advance was A$76 million ($82 million).
That compared with market forecasts of a net loss before one-offs of A$74 million, according to a Reuters survey of five analysts.
Including the restructuring charges, BlueScope's net loss was A$530 million. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)
SYDNEY, Feb 23 The first attempt at an acquisition by Australia's South32 following its spinoff from BHP Billiton has raised competition concerns with regulators over control of the domestic coking coal market.
