SYDNEY Dec 15 Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd said on Thursday about 310 million shares or 47.8 percent of the retail portion of a rights share offering were taken up by shareholders with the rest to be sold via a bookbuild.

The raising is part of a A$600 million ($593.67 million)offering at A$0.40 a share.

Credit Suisse is the underwriter for the offering. ($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)