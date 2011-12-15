Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
SYDNEY Dec 15 Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd said on Thursday about 310 million shares or 47.8 percent of the retail portion of a rights share offering were taken up by shareholders with the rest to be sold via a bookbuild.
The raising is part of a A$600 million ($593.67 million)offering at A$0.40 a share.
Credit Suisse is the underwriter for the offering. ($1 = 1.0107 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV