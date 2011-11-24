Nov 24 Shares in Australia's largest
steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, fell 21 percent to A$0.41
on Thursday as trade resumed after a heavily-discounted
institutional offer raised around A$338 million ($327.4
million).
BlueScope, which makes flat steel products, announced the
fully underwritten, 4-for-5 entitlement offer, which was priced
at A$0.40 per share, earlier this week.
Institutional shareholders took up more than 87 percent of
the new shares available and the remainder was cleared through a
book build.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)