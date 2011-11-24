Nov 24 Shares in Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, fell 21 percent to A$0.41 on Thursday as trade resumed after a heavily-discounted institutional offer raised around A$338 million ($327.4 million).

BlueScope, which makes flat steel products, announced the fully underwritten, 4-for-5 entitlement offer, which was priced at A$0.40 per share, earlier this week.

Institutional shareholders took up more than 87 percent of the new shares available and the remainder was cleared through a book build. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)