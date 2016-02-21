SYDNEY Feb 22 BlueScope Steel Ltd,
Australia's biggest steelmaker, said first-half net profit more
than doubled as a result of it taking full ownership of a steel
mill in the United States and due to a declining Australian
dollar.
Net profit came in at A$200.1 million for the six months to
Dec. 31, up from A$92.7 million in the previous corresponding
period, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The result included a A$702.9 million upward revaluation of
the North Star steel mill after BlueScope bought joint venture
partner Cargill Inc's half share in October,
offsetting a A$567.5 million impairment charge due to lower iron
ore prices.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)