* FY16 profit soars 119 pct
* Expects to cut costs further in FY17
* Shares jump to more than five-year high
(Adds CEO comments)
By Sonali Paul
SYDNEY, Aug 22 Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd
more than doubled its annual profit thanks to sharp
cost cuts, higher sales, and the takeover of North Star in the
United States, and said it expects strong earnings growth in the
current half year.
BlueScope, focused on growing in Asia while slashing costs
at its Australian, New Zealand and U.S. steel plants, has
engineered a huge turnaround since last year, when it averted
closure of its Port Kembla steel mill.
"We're making really good progress, but there's still some
ways to go there," O'Malley told reporters on a conference call
on Monday, referring to efforts to make its three plants
competitive in a heavily oversupplied global steel market.
BlueScope's shares jumped as much as 8.5 percent to their
highest since May 2011.
Underlying annual profit for the year to June 30 rose to
A$293.1 million ($223 million) from A$134.1 million a year
earlier, in line with market forecasts, largely thanks to A$235
million in cost cuts in Australia.
BlueScope announced a flat final dividend of 3 cents despite
the strong profit growth, as it wants to use cash to help pay
down debt and invest in expanding in Asia.
Cheap Chinese exports combined with tough U.S. anti-dumping
duties have kept steel markets outside the United States heavily
oversupplied, and O'Malley said the glut is likely to persist,
even as inefficient mills in China shut down to curb pollution.
"I think we should plan for global oversupply occurring for
some time, which is why ... we've got to make sure we've got the
balance sheet that can survive any shocks whether they come or
not," he said.
BlueScope expects underlying earnings before interest and
tax in the current half year to rise to around A$510 million,
about 50 percent more than in the six months to June.
Its prospects are in sharp contrast to Australian peer
Arrium, which has gone into administration. O'Malley
played down the chances BlueScope would bid for any Arrium
assets.
In Thailand, the company is awaiting approval from its
Japanese partner, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp,
to add a third metal coating line and painting capacity to meet
growing demand for its roofing and wall products.
In India, where after 10 years its joint venture with Tata
Steel is finally turning a profit, it is considering
expanding painting capacity.
($1 = 1.3156 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul, additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook, editing by Richard Pullin)